From domestic violence to homelessness, suicide, and mental health impacts of all types; booze is there as the shadow in the background. This is the message from Sober In the Country founder, Shanna Whan who was named Australia's Local Hero on Australia Day. "I hope the day is coming where Australia takes this beast head-on, minus the fluff, and stands up and helps us (and others) to just get to work," Mrs Whan said. Mrs Whan almost lost her life to alcohol addiction in 2015. She tells the story of having an idyllic childhood and enjoying the freedom growing up with horses and dogs. "Life was so simple," she said. However, what was everywhere, prolific and abundant was alcohol. Alcohol was used to "feel braver" or to take the hurt away. Mrs Whan had a "party girl" persona but described herself as being sick. Her mission to turn her life around in 2015 then allowed her to help others. What began as volunteer locally, evolved into a grassroots charity called Sober in the Country (SITC). NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Mrs Whan had a positive impact on society and making tangible differences to people's lives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/df24b6b3-c4c7-4f9c-b3f9-2b62ea666abc.jpg/r1923_1009_7152_3963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg