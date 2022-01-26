news, local-news,

GINNY Stevens of Mangoplah was named the Monaro Australia Day Ambassador. She is recognised for establishing the successful group Active Farmers and is a finalist of the 2018 NSW-ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and founder of the Active Farmers charity will be at the Cooma and Jindabyne events this year. Mrs Stevens gave an ambassador's address at the Jindabyne breakfast and the Cooma gathering on Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/8c49aad7-fe8e-4c2b-a5de-abf6d4737083.jpeg/r0_72_1152_723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Ginny Stevens of Active Farmers is an Australia Day ambassador