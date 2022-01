news, local-news,

THE tradition of hosting a barbecue on Australia Day has highlighted COVID-19 pandemic associated supply chain issues. NSW Farmers president James Jackson said current challenge should sound alarms to political leaders. "COVID is hitting everyone, but vulnerabilities in our food supply chains are particularly concerning," Mr Jackson said. "Farmers are telling us there are bottlenecks in the meat industry because of a shortage of Rapid Antigen Tests," he said.

Meat supply chain woes highlighted