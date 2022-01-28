news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 5050 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Griffith sheep sale on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said numbers eased and the quality was very good with the bulk of the yarding supplementary fed extra heavy lambs. There were only a few trade weights and quality was not as good and a few light store Dorper lambs. The market sold to a much stronger trend. Light store Dorpers $166 to $170/head. Trade lambs 22kg to 24kg cwt were $10 dearer $206 to $219/head and averaged 890c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy lambs lifted $15 to $20/head on average and the heavy lambs ranged from $225 to $231/head or 865c/kg, 26 to 30kg lambs $235 to $250/head and extra heavy weights $255 to $290/head or 800c/kg cwt on average. The best hoggets were Merinos that reached $212/head. Mutton numbers lifted and the quality fair to good and prices jumped $35/head. Medium weight ewes $132 to $154 and heavy mutton $220 to $220/head.

Griffith sheep and lamb market, January 28 2022