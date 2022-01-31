news, local-news,

VENDORS sold just 1700 cattle at the Wagga regular weekly market on Monday morning. It was a small yarding for the centre. Meat and Livestock Australia, National Livestock reporting Service, market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers increased significantly after last week's dearer market. There was a very good selection of trade heifers and steers offered. Heavy export cattle were in limited supply. The balance of the cattle were secondary types suiting lot feeders, back grounders. Most of the regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance and most were operating. Trade cattle supplies remain limited, and most domestic processors were keen to acquire stock. Trade steers gained 10c making from 554c to 580c/kg. Trade heifers sold to stronger demand to average 547c/kg. The feeder market opened robustly with all buyers operating. Prices for lighter weight steers 330 to 400kg averaged 578c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred secondary steers 400kg to 500kg met solid competition making from 512c to 590c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in short supply. Medium weight heifers lifted 27c averaging 558c/kg. There were quite a few quality lines of well-bred heifers under 400kg and buying competition increased for the well-bred portion. Prices ranged from 520c to 588c/kg. Heavy steers sold to feedlots and a bigger field of processors. Heavy steers suitable for the domestic market made from 455c to 500c/kg. Bullocks were keenly sought selling at 432c to 496c/kg. Heavy heifers were in limited numbers, selling from 423c to 478c/kg. In the cow market a bigger field of buyers operated. Heavy D4 and D3 types gained 8c/kg. Prices ranged from 332c to 380c/kg.

Wagga cattle market, January 31 2021