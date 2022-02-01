  1. Home
Corowa sheep and lamb market.

Local News
ON THE CATWALK: Livestock agents take the bids at the weekly Corowa sheep and lamb market. Picture: File image

VENDORS sold 10,370 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said the market gained $10 to $15.

Medium and heavy weight trade lambs made $198 to $233/head averaging 950c/kg.

Lambs from 24kg to 26kg sold from $221 to $246/head.

Lambs weighing more than 26kg sold from $230 to $279/head to average 843c and 877c/kg cwt.

A number of pens between 20 and 30kg were sold to a northern feedlot buyer selling from $204 and $245/head.

Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold up to to $211/head and heavy Merino wethers reached $229/head.

