VENDORS sold 10,370 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said the market gained $10 to $15. Medium and heavy weight trade lambs made $198 to $233/head averaging 950c/kg. Lambs from 24kg to 26kg sold from $221 to $246/head. Lambs weighing more than 26kg sold from $230 to $279/head to average 843c and 877c/kg cwt. A number of pens between 20 and 30kg were sold to a northern feedlot buyer selling from $204 and $245/head. Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold up to to $211/head and heavy Merino wethers reached $229/head.

Corowa sheep and lamb market.