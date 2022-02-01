Corowa sheep and lamb market.
Local News
VENDORS sold 10,370 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said the market gained $10 to $15.
Medium and heavy weight trade lambs made $198 to $233/head averaging 950c/kg.
Lambs from 24kg to 26kg sold from $221 to $246/head.
Lambs weighing more than 26kg sold from $230 to $279/head to average 843c and 877c/kg cwt.
A number of pens between 20 and 30kg were sold to a northern feedlot buyer selling from $204 and $245/head.
Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold up to to $211/head and heavy Merino wethers reached $229/head.
- www.therural.com.au