There was steady demand during the annual summer first-cross ewe sale conducted at Narrandera when 2810 unjoined ewe lambs went under the hammer. Top price at $365 was paid by Robert Kells, Wantabadgery, for the 200 March/April '21 drop, October-shorn ewes by Gleneith Super Borders from large framed Hay district-bred ewes sold by the Kember family, Ganmain. The ewes weighed 71.8kg. Mr Kells is a repeat buyer for the Kember-bred ewes and appreciates the big frame of the offering when he noted marking 150 percent lambs from last seasons maiden ewes. "They are very fertile, are good mothers and are very well grown," Mr Kells said. Second top price at $344 was paid for the second line of Kember-bred ewes: while PW and KM Little, Narrandera, sold 153 March/April '21 drop, December-shorn ewes sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams for $335 and MS, EM and M Rava, Narrandera, sold 255 April/May '21 drop, December-shorn ewes and sired by Cadell-blood Border Leicester rams for $334. Weighing 63kg, they had been judged Best Presented Pen. Other sales included $332 for 201 March/April '21 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Cadell Border Leicester rams and weighing 60kg sold by Frying Pan Creek Pastoral, Narrandera: $320 for 152 March/April '21 drop, October-shorn and sired by Bauer Border Leicester rams and weighing 57kg sold by RJ and DL Conway, Grong Grong and $290 for 105 July '21 drop, November-shorn ewes sired by Kegra Border Leicester rams from Centre Plus Merino ewes and weighing 54kg sold by Department of Primary Industries, Yanco, for $290. Further good sales included $300 for 490 March/April '21 drop ewes on account Frying Pan Creek Pastoral, Narrandera. Speaking after the sale, Dom O'Mahoney, Elders Narrandera thought the sale was firm on current values. "The sheep were presented in magnificent condition," he said. "Prices were good, I was hoping for a bit more but at the end of the day everyone was happy." Buyers from Wagga Wagga, Henty, West Wyalong and Wantabadgery competed with local prime lamb producers. The sale was interfaced and conducted by Elders and Nutrien, both from Narrandera with Harry Waters and Peter Cabot taking the respective bids. Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

