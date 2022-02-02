news, local-news,

NO matter how hard COVID-19 hits, agriculture continues on and kicks goals. From production highs, to supply chain challenges and a mammoth marathon harvest our landholders have experienced it all. The 2021 winter crop harvest has been described as "unusually long" by many. In fact, there are still plenty of grain trucks on the roads throughout the Riverina delivering crops to silos. It will be remembered as one of our longest-running harvests. And many producers have had no turnaround time between harvesting and spraying in preparation for the next crop. So much for a holiday. For many there wasn't one, and isn't likely to be a tangible break anytime soon. **** CONGRATULATIONS to the Kember family of Ganmain after presenting a stellar lineup at the Narrandera First-Cross Ewe market this week. In the agricultural media we are often asked to focus on commercial traits. To find out how much people are receiving for progeny of various genetics. What matters is how animals hang up at the abattoirs, or how they perform in the saleyards. Ultimately it's a dollars and cents focus. Kudos must go to the Kember family, who are well known for the production of their Border Leicester rams. However, to see these genetics continually doing so well in the commercial arena is testament to sound commercial traits too. The top ewes made $365 after being secured by Robert Kells of Wantabadgery. **** SOBER In The Country (SITC) founder and chief executive officer Shanna Whan certainly made headlines last week after earning the Local Hero title during Australia Day awards. It's heartening to see the work Shanna has done in reaching out to share a message of her own recovery. One thing we have certainly noticed a lot of is the SITC caps. If you have a picture, and are wearing one of these caps we would love to share it, send images to nreynolds@therural.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/03527996-632f-4f0d-9f29-f722ec257f03.jpg/r0_103_529_402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg