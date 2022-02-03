news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 36,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax, said numbers increased substantially after last week's dearer market. Well finished trade and heavy lambs were well supplied with a big percentage grain assisted. All buyers favoured shorn lambs and bidded strongly for shorter skinned types. A bigger group of domestic and export buyers were at the rail and operated periodically throughout the sale. The patchy demand contributed to cheaper price trends over most classes. Price results were weaker with buyers more selective, preferring short skinned lambs with plenty of shape Prices generally dipped $10 to $15/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $176 to $220/head to average 880c/kg cwt. Extra heavy young lambs over 30kg carcass weight eased $5 making from $250 to $302/head to average 777c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg sold to patchy competition selling from $220 to $268/head. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Store lambs returning to the paddock with some weight and frame sold from $146 to $176/head. It was a mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a bigger group of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton was unchanged to slightly easier averaging 593c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were in reasonable supply and buying competition was solid, with more competition in the this weight category. Trade sheep averaged 607c to 662c/kg cwt. Heavy wethers made from $214 to $224/head to average 665c/kg cwt.

Wagga sheep and lamb market, February 2 2022