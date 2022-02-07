news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 2000 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Numbers increased moderately in a very mixed quality offering. However, numbers are still considered low for the centre. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said there were very few cattle 400kg to 500kg suitable for the trade. Heavy export numbers lifted notably, with more than half purchased by lot feeders. The balance of the cattle were secondary types suiting lot feeders, back grounders. Not all regular processors were at the market however most of the lot feeder buyers were present and operating. Trade cattle supplies remain limited, and all domestic processors were very selective. Trade heifers made from 470c to 530c/kg. The feeder market opened robustly with several buyers wanting a market share. Prices for lighter weight steers 330 to 400kg lifted to average 605c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred secondary steers 400kg to 500kg met stronger competition making from 510c to 599c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in short supply. Medium weight heifers sold 9c dearer averaging 548c/kg. Light weight heifers 330-400kg were very mixed with prices easing 3c to average 557c/kg. Heavy steers sold to solid demand from feedlots and some domestic processor competition. Feeder steers made from 435c to 554c/kg. Bullocks surged ahead 25c selling at 430c to 500c/kg. Heavy heifers were in reasonable numbers, selling from 422c to 460c/kg. In the cow market a smaller field of buyers operated heavy D4 types gained 7c/kg. Prices ranged from 340c to 383c/kg. Quality improved across the middle run of D2 and D3 cows which was reflected in the substantial price rise. D3 cows averaged 354c/kg.

Vendors sell 2000 cattle at Wagga market