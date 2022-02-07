news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 14,020 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said light lamb supply increased this week with restockers very active. Medium and heavy weight trade lambs sold from $187 to $210/head averaging from 812c to 841c/kg cwt. Despite the beautiful finish across the heavy lambs prices slipped $20 lambs weighing 25 and 26kg selling from $205 to $224/head. Better competition in the export category this week, however, prices fell up to $30 lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg sold from $220 to $241/head. A good supply of lambs over 30kg sold from $237 to $268/head to average 764c/kg cwt. Lamb's back to the paddock from $113 to $175/head. A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processors with the market slipping $20 across the heavy lines. Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold from $175 and heavy Merino ewes reached $190/head.

Corowa sheep and lamb sale, February 7 2022