news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 9350 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service stated that lamb numbers lifted and the quality was good with the bulk of the lambs heavy and extra heavy weights. Trade lambs were still only in limited numbers and the quality was a little plainer in this category. There were only a few light store lambs. Not all the usual buyers were operating and the market trend eased. The few store lambs sold from $84 to $151/head. Trade weights to 24kg cwt were up to $20 cheaper with quality the driver $151 to $200/head and averaged 770c/kg cwt. The 24kg to 26kg lambs eased at similar rates and ranged between $199 and $216/head or 790c/kg cwt. Heavy 26kg to 30kg cwt lambs dropped $15 and ranged from $208 to $241/head and extra heavy lambs $239 to $266/head. Mutton numbers jumped and the quality was again good with the majority of the sheep heavy weights. Merino ewes made up a large percentage of the mutton and prices fell after last weeks strong gains. Medium weight ewes $124 to $164/head. Heavy Merinos $170 to $187 and crossbred ewes $188 to $200/head. Best priced Dorper reached $190/head. **** THERE was a small increase in lamb numbers at Cootamundra The market was firm to slightly cheaper on the heavier end. Trade lambs 20 to 24kg cwt were firm $186 to $206/head averaging 810c to 820c/kg. Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg were best supplied and were firm selling from $204 to $207/head or 815c/kg cwt. The few over 26kg were slightly cheaper and reached $224/head. Mutton numbers were also up and the quality was very mixed but prices were dearer. Heavy crossbred ewes sold from $200 to $206 and heavy wethers reached a market top of $230/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/91a25a9c-a0ae-4bad-b939-ab5e965fb043.jpg/r2_0_774_436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Trade weights up to $20 less at Griffith sale