BUYING confidence for first-cross ewes pushed prices to a high of $478 at the annual Barellan sale. Buoyed by good seasonal conditions and solid commercial results buyers were keen to secure top genetics with the market achieving an overall average of $380. The sale, conducted by Mark Flagg Livestock and Property, saw the best presented pen of 2022, sponsored by SJ Tonacia and Co (Mount Beckom Stud), awarded to Flagg Family Trust "Townswell Park" Moombooldool. This pen of 246 March 2021 drop ewe lambs, November shorn, Gudair vaccinated, average weight 80kg sold to Elders Goulburn, account Milson for $442. Vendors GK LM and DJ Golder "Avondale" sold 200 first cross ewe lambs May/Jun 21-drop, November shorn, Gudair vaccinated, average weight 75 kg for $425 to Daunt Partnership, Gubbata. McDonald Farming "Glenara" sold 200 first cross ewe lambs Mar/Apr 21-drop, October shorn, Gudair vaccinated, average weight 70kg for $425 to Delta Cootamundra, account Bradford. BJ and LA Cox "Golden Valley" sold 213 first-cross ewe lambs Mar/Apr 21-drop, October shorn, Gudair vaccinated, mulesed, average weight 68kg for $398 to Riverina Livestock Agents, Wagga, account O'Hare. Mark Flagg Livestock and Property principal, Mark Flagg said all up 3322 ewe lambs averaged $365. He said a feature was the flock dispersal of mature SIL first-cross ewes account CH and MA Colman, "Navarino" Ungarie. From this offering, 383 first cross ewes Jun/Jul 17 drop, September shorn, mulesed, SIL at 177 per cent to Poll Dorset rams made $478 and were sold to NG and KC Morris, Ardlethan. Another 175 first cross ewes Jun/Jul 18 drop, September shorn, SIL at 157 per cent to Poll Dorset rams made $445 and were sold to NG and KC Morris, Ardlethan. Plus 241 first-cross ewes Jun/Jul 16 drop, September shorn, SIL at 176 per cent to Poll Dorset rams made $370 and were sold to Spring Creek Pastoral, Cootamundra.

High of $478 for first-cross ewes at Barellan