WOOL prices increased by 42c/kg at auction sales. The Australian Wool Exchange, Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1449c . The increase signalled the fifth consecutive weekly rise which has an accrued 91c increase in the EMI. This week's rise in the EMI was the largest weekly rise since October 2021 and subsequently 93.1 per cent of the 40,491 bale offering was cleared to a wide range of buyers.

Wool market report with Marty Moses