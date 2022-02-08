news, local-news,

VENDORS and livestock agents are teaming up with Active Farmers to raise money in the lead up to the Ride for Resilience in Tasmania next month. In a show of generosity Mark Logan of RH Blake and Co in Wagga is working with Active Farmers chief executive officer, Ginny Stevens, Mangoplah. So far sheep and lambs have gone under the hammer to the tune of $5200, and more money is expected to be raised in coming weeks. The ride will take place from March 24 until March 26 and Mr Logan said vendors had up until that time to participate and support the cause. The Ride for Resilience event is a major fundraiser for Active Farmers charity. The organisation provides group fitness classes and health related workshops in farming communities and aims to improve physical and mental health well being, foster social interaction, build community connections and resilience. "Blakes had three clients donate three lambs and two sheep, and we continually offered them," Mr Logan said. The sheep and lambs were continually offered to the market to help raise awareness and generate funds. "Any money will be distributed to the organisation," Mr Logan said. Mr Logan said he was supportive of the work Active Farmers did in rural and regional areas. he said it was important for people to get together, be active and enjoy camaraderie.

