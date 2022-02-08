news, local-news, Nutrien, Traditional Aces, Landmark, Acres, Acres Destiny, Quarter Horse, Stock Horse, wallendbeen

A STALLION from Wallendbeen in southern NSW has claimed one of the top honours in the performance horse industry. Traditional Acres, owned by Andrew Sheridan of Kinloch Equine, won the stallion shootout at the coveted Nutrien Classic Campdraft in Tamworth. The 12-year-old stallion, sired by Acres Destiny (imp) from Kyeema Shimmer (ASH) has been a force on the campdraft scene for many years, however, this latest win is considered the icing on the cake. Mr Sheridan said Traditional Acres, ridden by Ben Hall, earned scores of 91 in the two rounds of the competition before ultimately winning the final. "He has placed this event on multiple occasions ... to get the win was fantastic," Mr Sheridan said. The stallion shootout attracted 32 entries including some of Australia's most well-known performance sires. "It is just an amazing result, after trying to produce a horse that can mix it with the best, to achieve this is our aim ... he ran second in the open campdraft in 2016 and we got close back then," he said. In addition to winning the stallion shootout Mr Sheridan also sold some horses in the sale. "We sold our first Kinloch horses," he said. A three-year-old gelding, sired by Traditional acres, went under the hammer for $18,000. Another one offered my Mr Sheridan, a three-year-old mare by Traditional Acres made $10,000. Mr Sheridan described the Nutrien event in Tamworth as a game changer for the performance horse industry. "It is now on a new level ... and we couldn't have found a better or bigger event to win something at," he said. "The live-stream and the reach of this event, and support shown, is just incredible," he said. "Just seeing the amount of trucks in there is something else," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/87fd652a-43d3-4e00-8f58-a046d160d6e2.JPG/r0_141_5472_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg