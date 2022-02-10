news, local-news,

West Wyalong agents yarded 6365 mixed-age sheep for their annual summer store sheep sale which realised a top price of $368 for the 238 June/July '20 drop January-shorn, Kerin Poll-blood Merino ewes and scanned-in-lamb (SIL) to Poll Dorsets offered on account EJ Kitto and Co, Tallimba. The ewes were awarded the Best Presented Pen, accepted by Daryl Kitto. Mr Kitto sold a second line of 266 June/July '16 drop, Pastora-blood Merino ewes and January-shorn, SIL to Poll Dorsets for $332. A feature of the sale was the 1000 mixed-age Pastora-blood ewes Merino ewes, October-shorn and SIL to White Suffolks at 129 percent, due to a flock reduction for the Reid family. The sale included 202 June/July '19 drop sold for $358: 147 2017/18-drop sold for $316 and 264 2015 drop sold for $258. Other excellent sales for Merino ewes included $340 for 68 April/May 2020 drop, September-shorn, Curragh/Laurel Park-blood sold by W and N Cameron, West Wyalong. They were SIL to Bygo Poll Dorset rams at 150pc. KJ and KJ Tuooch, Wyalong, sold 72 first-cross ewes, 2016 drop, January-shorn and SIL to Poll Dorset rams at 150pc for $320. Sales of not station mated (NSM) ewes included $248 for 160 Laurel Park-blood Merino ewes, July/August 2020 drop and April-shorn sold by Mt Mulga Pastoral Co., West Wyalong: $230 for 197 August/September 2020-drop and January-shorn, DT Kenilworth-blood offered by JT and EA Gould, West Wyalong and $275 for 173 Rocklyn-blood Merino ewes, July/August 2020 drop and December-shorn, offered by TH Cooper, Caragabal. In the pens of lambs, NTL Farming, West Wyalong, sold 231 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, June/July 2021 drop and December-shorn for $169: MJ Winter, West Wyalong, sold 243 Austral Eden-blood Merino wethers July/August 2021 drop and unshorn for $120 and C Fuller, West Wyalong, received $205 for their pen of 256 Ballatherie-blood Merino ewes, February/March '21 drop, November-shorn and NSM. Speaking after the sale, Will Deam, Nutrien West Wyalong said vendors were very happy with the results. "It was a very good sale and better than I expected," Mr Dean said. "Buyers were strong on the traditional Merino types and the sold really well." Overall, Mr Dean considered it was a good yarding, and considering the pasture is turning due to late summer, the sheep presented in very good condition. Successful Buyers from Forbes, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera and West Wyalong attended. West Wyalong agents Nutrien Ag Solutions, Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property and Elders conducted the sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/d4462d66-ce9e-4889-97b0-68b6a1e9e70a.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg