news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 40,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said numbers increased marginally. Well finished Extra heavy lambs were well supplied with a big percentage grain assisted. Trade lambs were in reasonable supply with quality not as good as the previous market. All buyers favoured shorter skinned lambs and were prepared to bid strongly for stock with plenty of shape. The usual group of domestic and export buyers were at the rail however one major processor did not operate. Demand fluctuated across trade lambs and secondary light weight classes. Price results softened for trade lambs with quality a contributing factor. Prices generally eased $1 to $5/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $176 to $228 to average 847c/kg cwt . There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Store lambs returning to the paddock with some weight and frame sold from $130 to $178/head. Extra heavy young lambs over 30kg carcass weight were in greater numbers and attracted stronger competition. Prices tracked $5 dearer to average 778c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg met with steady demand selling from $223 to $258/head to average 803c/kg cwt. It was a mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a very small buying group. Heavy ewe mutton sold to weak demand averaging 503c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were in reasonable supply and buying competition was solid with slightly more demand in this weight category. Trade sheep averaged 570c to 610c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/0659d237-7f1a-47dc-882c-3659ee104d03.jpg/r11_438_4278_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga sheep and lamb market, February 10 2022