ANGUS females sold to a high of $25,000 at the Reiland on-property sale at Tumut. The Raise the Bar auction was hosted by the Lucas family at Killimicat Station, and celebrated the Reiland stud's 50th anniversary. A total of 20 mature three-in-one units topped at $18,000 and averaged $11,100; 12 spring calving three-in-one heifers topped at $24,000 and averaged $10,458; and five pregnancy-tested-in calf autumn calving heifers topped at $25,000 and averaged $9500. A total of 11 autumn calving pregnancy-tested-in-calf topped at $23,000 and averaged $9863; 20 Angus spring calving PTIC heifers topped at $22,000 and averaged $9375. Three Angus Performance Recorded PTIC heifers topped at $6000 and averaged $5500; and six Angus weaner heifers topped at $5000 and averaged $4416. In the genetic packages, semen straws topped at $1300 per straw and averaged $1133 and embryo packages topped at $12,800 and averaged $11,000. Overall, 83 lots sold from the 95 offered for a 92 per cent clearance and average of $9282. Graham and Judy Houston, Houston Pastoral, Burrowye, paid $25,000 for Lot 9, Reiland Braebell J563, a 2013 drop cow joined to US sire SS Brickyard. Her BREEDPLAN figures included +3kg for birth-weight, +117kg for 600-day weight, +7.4sqcm for eye muscle area, and +2.8 for intramuscular fat. They also paid $2300 per embryo for a package flushed from Braebell and joined to Sterling Pacific 904. Describing the sale as "red hot", Mr Houston said Braebell would be used in an elite bull breeding nucleus for the 3000-cow Reiland Angus blood herd at Houston Pastoral. He said the top price female as a prolific breeder with a big, solid frame and ideal BREEDPLAN figures for birthweight, growth, calving ease and intramuscular fat. "The cow and embryos will be used to produce back up bulls for our herd," Mr Houston said. The second-top price came in the spring first calf heifers with calves and rejoined again. Keith Hay, GeneFlow, Deniliquin, paid $24,000 for Lot 67 Reiland Gisborne Q959. Sired by Reiland Kelp K318, the heifer had a heifer calf, Reiland Gisbourne S627, sired by Reiland Plymouth P960 and was joined to Reiland Pirelli P913. In the autumn calving PTIC heifers, Mr Hay backed up to pay $23,000 for Lot 39 Reiland Nicky R183, a daughter of Strathewen Genetic J49 M02, and was joined to Reiland Plymouth P960. Mr Hay then paid the top price of $22,000 in the spring calving heifers for Lot 73 Reiland Patellan R477, a daughter of KO Proceed P79 joined to Reiland Plymouth P960. N J Umback, Cooma, paid the top price of $18,000 in the rejoined mature cows and calves for Lot 7 Reiland Kaharau N939, her heifer calf by Strathewen Regent E23 H70 and her joining to Ayrvale Quad Q9. Reiland Angus co-principal Mark Lucas was elated with the outcome. "The overall sale average was beyond our expectation, and it represented superbly good buying within each category," Mr Lucas said. "I was proud to see how those calves on the young first calf heifers were shaping up given they had no special preparation," he said.

Tried and true Angus genetics sought after by buyers