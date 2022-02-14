news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 8000 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy weight trade lambs sold from $188 to $229/head averaging 950c/kg cwt. Prices for heavy lambs lifted lifting $19/head with 25kg and 26kg. Lambs selling from $229 to $244/head. Restocker prices were $30 stronger with export types selling from $231 to $282/head. A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices fluctuating across the market. Extra-heavy crossbred ewes sold from $159 to $210 gaining $7 and Merino ewes reached $174/head.

Corowa sheep and lamb market, February 14 2022