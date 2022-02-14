Corowa sheep and lamb market, February 14 2022
VENDORS sold 8000 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy weight trade lambs sold from $188 to $229/head averaging 950c/kg cwt.
Prices for heavy lambs lifted lifting $19/head with 25kg and 26kg.
Lambs selling from $229 to $244/head.
Restocker prices were $30 stronger with export types selling from $231 to $282/head.
A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices fluctuating across the market.
Extra-heavy crossbred ewes sold from $159 to $210 gaining $7 and Merino ewes reached $174/head.