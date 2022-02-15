Griffith sheep and lamb sale trends dearer
Local News
VENDORS sold 6500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia, National Livestock Reporting Service, market reporter, Caroline Ronald said livestock agents penned a smaller offering.
Quality was mixed with some excellent finished export types.
A really small buying group were in attendance.
Prices were firm to stronger across export pens.
A limited offering of trade lambs available, selling firm to $3/head dearer.
Medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $180 to $203/head, to average 815c/kg cwt.
Heavy export lambs sold to a top of $280/head.
Mutton sold to weaker trends with heavy weight first cross ewes selling to a top of $198/head.
