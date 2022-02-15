news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 6500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia, National Livestock Reporting Service, market reporter, Caroline Ronald said livestock agents penned a smaller offering. Quality was mixed with some excellent finished export types. A really small buying group were in attendance. Prices were firm to stronger across export pens. A limited offering of trade lambs available, selling firm to $3/head dearer. Medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $180 to $203/head, to average 815c/kg cwt. Heavy export lambs sold to a top of $280/head. Mutton sold to weaker trends with heavy weight first cross ewes selling to a top of $198/head.

Griffith sheep and lamb sale trends dearer