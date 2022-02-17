Knox wins education award

Knox Grammar School Boarding has won 'Boarding School of the Year' at the Australian Education Awards 2021. "This is a testament to the incredible commitment of the Knox Boarding staff and the wonderful support we receive from our boarding families," said Mr Scott James, Headmaster. "At our centre of what we do, is our total focus on developing, supporting and caring for each Boarder," said Head of Boarding, Mr Brian Sullivan. "Exciting and fun 'Whole of Life' boarding programs offer support, both in a pastoral and academic sense, and aim to develop the whole child, so he is able to flourish, be engaged, develop lifelong friendships and achieve his personal goals," he said. "Complementing this, leadership opportunities, social integration initiatives, and student led 'Mentoring' opportunities such as our 'Cultural Immersion and Diversity Committee', initiate, develop and support social events, like our newly created 'Boarding Brothers Cup' Inter-House competition," he said. Knox's bespoke boarding programs are centred around 'The Knox Total Fitness Model' (positive psychology), delivered weekly by the Boarding Wellbeing Leader. With a quarter of Knox's boarders being International students, the school has developed a bespoke 'Immersions Program' tailored to provide an onsite transition of support for our International boys starting at Knox. Knox boarding's vision us provide a secure and caring environment in which boarders grow and develop academically, socially, physically, morally, spiritually and emotionally. The school aims to develop a community life in which Boarders not only become independent and self-sufficient, but also responsible citizens who appreciate diversity, live harmoniously, and care for one another. The Australian Education Awards 2021 were announced in December 2021 by The Educator magazine. Knox Grammar will attend the Boarding Schools Expo in Dubbo (13-14 May), Wagga Wagga (3-4 June) and Tamworth (22-23 July) in 2022. For more information about the award-winning facilities Knox Grammar has to offer, visit: knox.nsw.edu.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/0afbd80b-a74e-4d7b-9ded-1981886cad86.jpg/r0_48_5472_3140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Knox wins education award

With a quarter of Knox's boarders being International students, the school has developed a bespoke 'Immersions Program' tailored to provide an onsite transition of support for our International boys starting at Knox. Knox boarding's vision us provide a secure and caring environment in which boarders grow and develop academically, socially, physically, morally, spiritually and emotionally. The school aims to develop a community life in which Boarders not only become independent and self-sufficient, but also responsible citizens who appreciate diversity, live harmoniously, and care for one another. The Australian Education Awards 2021 were announced in December 2021 by The Educator magazine. Knox Grammar will attend the Boarding Schools Expo in Dubbo (13-14 May), Wagga Wagga (3-4 June) and Tamworth (22-23 July) in 2022. For more information about the award-winning facilities Knox Grammar has to offer, visit: knox.nsw.edu.au