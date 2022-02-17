Frensham's Year 12 2021 HSC students celebrated after ranking first in the published media ranking of non-selective girls' schools outside Sydney. Head of Frensham Schools, Sarah McGarry, commended the students on their efforts. "Year 12 2021 has had an extraordinary HSC journey over the past two years and have acquitted themselves admirably under sometimes very difficult circumstances," she said. "Despite the challenges and uncertainty faced, as a year group they have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination." With over 80 per cent of Year 12 students choosing to board, on full or weekly basis, the atmosphere is supportive of every student's academic and personal development. Frensham HSC 2021 highlights include Alexandra Crawford, Grace Lewis and Eleanor Swan gained an 'HSC All Round Achiever' Award for top band results in at least 10 units, Ivy McGufficke gained 8th place in NSW for Agriculture, all students who applied for 'Early Entry' received a Tertiary offer, Illawarra Principal's Recommendation Scholarship at the University of Wollongong (2022): Ruby D'Rozario. Rural boarders who achieved 'Top Band' results: Sarah Brown (Broken Hill), Alexandra Crawford (Wallandbeen), Eliza Friend (Mt Garnet QLD), Ivy McGufficke (Cooma), Willa Mitchell (Scone), Annabelle Ranken (Premer), Madeleine Scott (Coolamon), Taylah Stoney (Young) and Amy Thompson (Denman).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/01e7ef8f-6ae2-4a8e-aeb5-a734a388b3fe.jpg/r1_272_2656_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Frensham students' pursuit of excellence

HIGH ACHIEVEMENT: Frensham's Year 12 2021 HSC students have continued the school's tradition of fine academic performance. Photo: Supplied Frensham's Year 12 2021 HSC students celebrated after ranking first in the published media ranking of non-selective girls' schools outside Sydney. Head of Frensham Schools, Sarah McGarry, commended the students on their efforts. "Year 12 2021 has had an extraordinary HSC journey over the past two years and have acquitted themselves admirably under sometimes very difficult circumstances," she said. "Despite the challenges and uncertainty faced, as a year group they have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination."

With over 80 per cent of Year 12 students choosing to board, on full or weekly basis, the atmosphere is supportive of every student's academic and personal development. Frensham HSC 2021 highlights include Alexandra Crawford, Grace Lewis and Eleanor Swan gained an 'HSC All Round Achiever' Award for top band results in at least 10 units, Ivy McGufficke gained 8th place in NSW for Agriculture, all students who applied for 'Early Entry' received a Tertiary offer, Illawarra Principal's Recommendation Scholarship at the University of Wollongong (2022): Ruby D'Rozario. Rural boarders who achieved 'Top Band' results: Sarah Brown (Broken Hill), Alexandra Crawford (Wallandbeen), Eliza Friend (Mt Garnet QLD), Ivy McGufficke (Cooma), Willa Mitchell (Scone), Annabelle Ranken (Premer), Madeleine Scott (Coolamon), Taylah Stoney (Young) and Amy Thompson (Denman). SHARE