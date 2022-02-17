Despite the enormous disruptions to their senior studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students undertaking the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Higher School Certificate (HSC) have collectively achieved some of the school's strongest ever outcomes. An extraordinary 10per cent attained ATARs of 99 or above, and 27pc achieved ATARs of 95 or above - both the school's highest proportion on record by a considerable margin, while 39pc have earned ATARs of 90 or above. Canberra Grammar School is as proud of those who completed their examinations, especially under the circumstances of the past two years, as of those who gained top grades. 99.5pc of students attained an ATAR, which is 100pc of students who sought one and is well above the ACT and national average. The median ATAR for the IBDP was the School's highest ever at an exceptional 96.25. While schools do not receive ATAR notifications under the NSW HSC system, the combined median of both groups will be over 86, again amongst the School's highest on record. In addition, the majority of students attained their top tertiary preferences, and well over 80pc attained early university offers prior to receiving their results. A number also gained apprenticeships or took other professional routes. CGS extends the greatest of congratulations to Year 12 2021, as well as best wishes for their future endeavours.

CGS congratulates '21 class on success

ONWARDS: The Canberra Grammar School community congratulates all students who showed resilience under the circumstances of the past two years. Photo: Supplied