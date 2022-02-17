The Riverina Co-Op and JJS Glass & Co are your local dealers for Bobcat Agricultural machinery including Bobcat Compact Tractors, Bobcat Telehandlers and Bobcat Zero Turn Mowers. Bobcat Agricultural represents the latest addition to the growing machinery offering at the Co-Op. Bobcat Compact Tractors are designed for the way you work. These powerful and easy to use Compact Tractors deliver the legendary quality that Bobcat construction and landscaping equipment is known for, but built for farm and property owners. With models from 25 to 55 Horsepower there is a Bobcat Compact Tractor that will suit your needs. The Riverina Co-Op also stocks a range of implements to suit your tractor with Slashers, Grader Blades, Rotary Hoes, Post Hole Diggers and more. The Bobcat Telehandler range is ideal for those jobs that not only demand accessibility and manoeuvrability but also require more lift height, a larger reach and the ability to lift heavier payloads than smaller loaders and excavators. Packed features the entire Bobcat Telehandler range will impress those who understand quality. With Models from 3t to 4t lift capacity and lift heights from 6m to 18m there really is a machine designed for your job site, farm or business. Bobcat has also launched a new range of zero-turn mowers, which are now available in Australia. There are six mowers in the line-up, ranging from the ZT2000, described by Bobcat as having 'commercial-grade features without the commercial-grade price tag' to the high-spec ZT7000. Three of the six models are available with multiple deck widths to ensure the right fit for the job. Combine class leading features with proven Kawasaki V Twin Petrol Engines and the Bobcat Zero Turn Mower range is exceptional value for money. Whether you have a bobcat mower, compact tractor, skid steer or excavator or even a bobcat telehandler, the Riverina Co-Op and JJS Glass & Co can help you out with spare parts and servicing. Call the team in Wagga Wagga (02) 6937 9200 or Junee (02) 6924 1633 a call today to discuss all your bobcat sales, service and spare parts needs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/6719f8fb-977c-4947-9a9e-1f199cb0f763.jpg/r0_73_1024_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Riverina Co-Op and JJS Glass & Co have what you need to get the job done

SOMETHING FOR EVERY JOB: Come in and speak to the qualified team about what they have in store. Photo: Supplied The Riverina Co-Op and JJS Glass & Co are your local dealers for Bobcat Agricultural machinery including Bobcat Compact Tractors, Bobcat Telehandlers and Bobcat Zero Turn Mowers.

Bobcat Agricultural represents the latest addition to the growing machinery offering at the Co-Op. Bobcat Compact Tractors are designed for the way you work. These powerful and easy to use Compact Tractors deliver the legendary quality that Bobcat construction and landscaping equipment is known for, but built for farm and property owners.

With models from 25 to 55 Horsepower there is a Bobcat Compact Tractor that will suit your needs.

The Riverina Co-Op also stocks a range of implements to suit your tractor with Slashers, Grader Blades, Rotary Hoes, Post Hole Diggers and more. The Bobcat Telehandler range is ideal for those jobs that not only demand accessibility and manoeuvrability but also require more lift height, a larger reach and the ability to lift heavier payloads than smaller loaders and excavators.

Packed features the entire Bobcat Telehandler range will impress those who understand quality.

With Models from 3t to 4t lift capacity and lift heights from 6m to 18m there really is a machine designed for your job site, farm or business. Bobcat has also launched a new range of zero-turn mowers, which are now available in Australia. There are six mowers in the line-up, ranging from the ZT2000, described by Bobcat as having 'commercial-grade features without the commercial-grade price tag' to the high-spec ZT7000. Three of the six models are available with multiple deck widths to ensure the right fit for the job. Combine class leading features with proven Kawasaki V Twin Petrol Engines and the Bobcat Zero Turn Mower range is exceptional value for money. Whether you have a bobcat mower, compact tractor, skid steer or excavator or even a bobcat telehandler, the Riverina Co-Op and JJS Glass & Co can help you out with spare parts and servicing. Call the team in Wagga Wagga (02) 6937 9200 or Junee (02) 6924 1633 a call today to discuss all your bobcat sales, service and spare parts needs.

