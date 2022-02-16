news, local-news,

FEBRUARY 17: The Riverina Producers Market will be held from 1pm to 6.30pm at the Wagga Showgrounds, Bourke Street, Wagga. FEBRUARY 18: The Aussie Night-markets will run from 4pm to 10pm at the Wagga Showgrounds on Bourke Street. FEBRUARY 18 to 21: The Gundagai Show will be held at Bell Drive Gundagai. FEBRUARY 25 to 27: The Canberra Royal Show will take place at Flemington Road, Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory. MARCH 3: Hicks Beef will host the Autumn Bull Sale featuring 70 bulls at "Annandayle South," Holbrook, www.hicksbeef.com.au MARCH 4 and 5: The Boorowa Show will be hosted at Ballyran Road, Boorowa. MARCH 5: Tumut Show will be held on the cr of Broughton and East Streets, Tumut. MARCH 9 and 10: The AgSMart Expo will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm in Tamworth. General admission is $6, children under 12, free admission and free parking. The event will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. MARCH 12: Adelong Show will be held on the cnr of Todds Road and Oberon Street, Adelong. MARCH 12: Cooma Show will beheld at Cromwell Street, Cooma. MARCH 19: Tumbarumba Show will be held on the cnr of The Parade and Lauder Streets. Tumbarumba. FEBRUARY 23: The Hart Bros Seeds Trial Results Field Day will be held at the Junee Ex Services Memorial Club, Aurora Room from 1pm for a 1.30pm start. David Bushell will provide a season review and wheat variety trial information. Adrian McNair will discuss a N trial and rust issues plus the outcomes of a canola variety trial and provide pulse and pasture updates. FEBRUARY 25 to 26: The Wagga Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow will be held at the Range Exhibition Centre and Gardens in Copland Street. FEBRUARY 26: The Jerilderie Working Dog Auction will be held at Jerilderie Racecourse. Demonstrations from 8.30am with the auction starting at 1.30pm. FRIDAY MARCH 24: A SheepMaster Open Day will be held from 2pm to 4pm at Beckom in southern NSW. Hosted by Mike O'Hare there will be SheepMaster display including Apollo 73. Participants will be invited to an informal question and answer session with NSW SheepMaster Stud Breeders, and breed founder Neil Garnett. To register phone 0429 782 189 or email oharemp@bigpond.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/d8ae1403-9b30-4505-b2c3-1397b540be6d_rotated_270.jpg/r0_760_1836_1797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg