VENDORS will sell 66,350 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. Blakes will sell first with 700 sheep and 400 lambs, Nutrien, 10,500 lambs and 4500 sheep, RLA, 14,000 lambs and 1200 sheep, Elders, 8500 sheep and 2800 lambs, WRL 2500 lambs and 1100 sheep, Francis, 7400 lambs and 700 sheep, Rodwells, 5800 lambs and 350 sheep, WMLP, 1500 lambs and 250 sheep, Delta, 3500 lambs and 650 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, February 17 2022