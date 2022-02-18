news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 7600 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Jenny Kelly said there was a slight lift in lamb supply to 6450 head while sheep numbers dropped back to 1150. The lamb yarding was dominated by heavy lambs led by a run of big export types weighing from 30kg to an estimated 38kg cwt. Neat trade and light lambs were limited. The usual buyers which have been at Griffith in recent weeks attended although some were quiet. Thanks to the steady support of a major export company the heaviest lambs sold at similar levels to a week ago however, the market did cheapen over the 26-30kg cwt lambs of all breeds, and also the few trade and light types that were mixed for quality. The main run of heavy crossbred lambs over 30kg cwt sold from $238 to a top of $288/head for an average cost of 750c/kg cwt. The heaviest Dorper lambs to $243/head. There was some dull spots during the auction for 26-30kg cwt lambs which sold from $203 to $224/head in a range of 700c to 780c/kg depending on breed and quality. Neater trade lambs $170 to $210/head and these did show a fairly wide variance of 720c to 820c/kg. It should be noted sales above 800c/kg were in the minority. Heavy fed Merino lambs sold to $214/head with most of the plainer trade types showing frame and in a skin selling to restockers at $143 to $169/head. Just a small yarding of 1150 sheep with only a few bigger lines available. Heavy Merino ewes in a skin sold to $195/head while small pen lots of heavy crossbreds reached $186/head. Mutton prices were similar to a week ago at an estimated 500c to 540c/kg for the better quality sheep.

Griffith sheep and lamb market, February 18 2022