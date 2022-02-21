news, local-news,

FEBRUARY 25 to 27: The Canberra Royal Show will take place at Flemington Road, Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory. FEBRUARY 23: The Hart Bros Seeds Trial Results Field Day will be held at the Junee Ex Services Memorial Club, Aurora Room from 1pm for a 1.30pm start. David Bushell will provide a season review and wheat variety trial information. Adrian McNair will discuss a N trial and rust issues plus the outcomes of a canola variety trial. FEBRUARY 25 to 26: The Wagga Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow will be held at the Range Exhibition Centre and Gardens in Copland Street. FEBRUARY 26: The Jerilderie Working Dog Auction will be held at Jerilderie Racecourse. Demonstrations from 8.30am with the auction starting at 1.30pm. MARCH 3: Hicks Beef will host the Autumn Bull Sale featuring 70 bulls at "Annandayle South," Holbrook, www.hicksbeef.com.au MARCH 4 and 5: The Boorowa Show will be hosted at Ballyran Road, Boorowa. MARCH 5: Tumut Show will be held on the cr of Broughton and East Streets, Tumut. MARCH 9 and 10: The AgSMart Expo will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm in Tamworth. General admission is $6, children under 12, free admission and free parking. The event will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. MARCH 12: Adelong Show will be held on the cnr of Todds Road and Oberon Street, Adelong. MARCH 12: Cooma Show will beheld at Cromwell Street, Cooma. MARCH 19: Tumbarumba Show will be held on the cnr of The Parade and Lauder Streets. Tumbarumba. MARCH 20: Holbrook Show will be held at the Holbrook Sporting Complex, Bowler Street, Holbrook. FRIDAY MARCH 24: A SheepMaster Open Day will be held from 2pm to 4pm at Beckom in southern NSW. Hosted by Mike O'Hare there will be SheepMaster display including Apollo 73. Participants will be invited to an informal question and answer session with NSW SheepMaster Stud Breeders, and breed founder Neil Garnett. To register phone 0429 782 189 or email oharemp@bigpond.com. SEPTEMBER 3: Narrandera Show will be held at Elizabeth Street, Narrandera. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street.

