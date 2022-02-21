news, local-news,

VENDORS will sell 36,850 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. WRL will sell first with 1000 lambs and 600 sheep, Francis, 2500 lambs and 1300 sheep, Blakes, 2000 lambs and 500 sheep, Nutrien, 9100 lambs and 1900 sheep, Delta, 2000 lambs and 250 sheep, Elders, 4800 lambs and 800 sheep, RLA 3500 lambs and 1000 sheep, Rodwells, 3500 lambs and 1100 sheep, WMLP 800 lambs and 200 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, February 24 2022