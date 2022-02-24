Following what meteorologists tell us about global warming and watching the climate events in the northern hemisphere during their summer, makes us realise what's possible here. The firefighting authorities and National Parks operators can do their best to carry out hazard reduction during the winter months but with the consistent unseasonable rains, this has been more difficult than ever before. One thing we do know, is that recent moisture has resulted in a massive spurt of growth in underbrush, bush and grass. Farmers use pumps every day for a myriad of applications and many are already familiar with the great Aussie Pump range and terrific service orientated distributors, Riverina Pumps. With the danger of a massive grassfire outbreak, it's acknowledged that the firefighting authorities, particularly volunteer brigades can't possibly be everywhere at once. That shifts some responsibility to homeowners and farmers to decide whether to stay and fight a fire or to take precautionary action to protect their assets, whether its property, building, pets and livestock or human lives. Riverina Pumps have loads of Aussie Pump Bushfire Survival Guides. It is a terrific document that shows a wide range of actions that can be taken to protect property and livestock. The guide covers more professional protection, including setting up a house or outbuildings with sprinklers. The purpose of the guide ultimately is to inform those million or so properties in what firefighting authorities call the 'Urban Interface'. That is, people who like to live on the edges of cities or towns or in remote hamlets. The first essential is to have a water resource in the form of either a swimming pool, water tank, dam or well. If you have water, you need a pump. If you've got plans to prepare your property for potential fire risk, don't procrastinate. The trouble with fires is, they can come out of nowhere. It only takes three or four days of blistering heat to dry out the bush, a crop or grazing land. It's important to buy the right product the first time and make sure it is set up in an effective way. When choosing a pump, check the performance, take the trouble to read the performance curves. You'll find that the Aussie Fire Chief has 20 per cent more performance in terms of pressure than key competitors. "We sell a lot of the Aussie Pump Fire Chiefs as they are built better with a heavier duty impeller. There's simply more metal in the product with a superbly balanced load to the power of the Honda engine," Riverina Pumps' Tom Maguire said. Riverina Pumps are advising to set up the pump and practice with it. Make sure your family or team is experienced in how to operate the equipment. Don't pay more than you need to.

Aussie Pumps offers tips on bush fire survival

