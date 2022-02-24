While everyone enjoys a break from the near continuous rain events that have characterised the recent spring/summer period, the resulting abundance of feed, together with high soil moisture levels, have meant many producers have had major issues with lameness in their flocks, with crossbred stock being as badly effected as Merinos. Foot scald and foot abscess generally occur in late winter/spring however with the bulk of feed on many farms together with the wet conditions in recent months, lameness has been and continues to be, an issue faced by many producers since Christmas. While affected sheep do tend to eventually recover, they often remain susceptible for the rest of their lives. Frustratingly, even small rainfall events as we approach the autumn lambing period will see the issue persist well into the winter. Though all classes of sheep have been affected, producers can be assured that the animals most affected will be the main profit drivers of any sheep enterprise - twin bearing ewes. As breeders approach lambing, lameness in ewes is more likely to encourage the onset on metabolic diseases such as Pregnancy Toxemia - issues that can directly cause losses in both ewes and lambs. Since being release in 2016, Fabstock's Lactation Pasture Mix 'Happy Feet' has become the preferred choice in helping producers overcome lameness in their flock, both as a preventative and curative treatment. 'Happy Feet' is fortified with added Organic Zinc and Biotin to strengthen the hoof from the inside and alleviate the need for time consuming and often ineffective treatments such as foot bathing. Bypass energy sources combined with simple sugars provide a boost in energy levels and a balanced supply of Calcium and Magnesium help maintain efficient rumen function and alleviate the risk of Pregnancy Toxemia and metabolic issues occurring. Sheep producers are currently enjoying strong returns for both wool and surplus sheep. Don't let lameness rob you of your hard-earned profits. If lameness is an issue or and/or you are soon to commence lambing, now is the time to take action and talk to Australian Farm and Fencing on 1300 733 644.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/68c1c973-84e7-4981-a828-3db2c25ae23a_rotated_270.jpg/r0_447_1512_1301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Prevention: Fabstock's Lactation Pasture Mix 'Happy Feet' has become the preferred choice in helping herds overcome lameness. Photo: Supplied While everyone enjoys a break from the near continuous rain events that have characterised the recent spring/summer period, the resulting abundance of feed, together with high soil moisture levels, have meant many producers have had major issues with lameness in their flocks, with crossbred stock being as badly effected as Merinos. Foot scald and foot abscess generally occur in late winter/spring however with the bulk of feed on many farms together with the wet conditions in recent months, lameness has been and continues to be, an issue faced by many producers since Christmas. While affected sheep do tend to eventually recover, they often remain susceptible for the rest of their lives. Frustratingly, even small rainfall events as we approach the autumn lambing period will see the issue persist well into the winter. Though all classes of sheep have been affected, producers can be assured that the animals most affected will be the main profit drivers of any sheep enterprise - twin bearing ewes. As breeders approach lambing, lameness in ewes is more likely to encourage the onset on metabolic diseases such as Pregnancy Toxemia - issues that can directly cause losses in both ewes and lambs. Since being release in 2016, Fabstock's Lactation Pasture Mix 'Happy Feet' has become the preferred choice in helping producers overcome lameness in their flock, both as a preventative and curative treatment. 'Happy Feet' is fortified with added Organic Zinc and Biotin to strengthen the hoof from the inside and alleviate the need for time consuming and often ineffective treatments such as foot bathing. Bypass energy sources combined with simple sugars provide a boost in energy levels and a balanced supply of Calcium and Magnesium help maintain efficient rumen function and alleviate the risk of Pregnancy Toxemia and metabolic issues occurring. Sheep producers are currently enjoying strong returns for both wool and surplus sheep. Don't let lameness rob you of your hard-earned profits. If lameness is an issue or and/or you are soon to commence lambing, now is the time to take action and talk to Australian Farm and Fencing on 1300 733 644.

