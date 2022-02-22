news, local-news,

MORE sheep and lambs went under the hammer at Corowa on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said there was a very small offering of extra heavy export type lambs on offer. One major processor was absent from the usual buying group and not all processors operated fully. The market slipped $20 to $40 across all categories with restocker's picking up the slack operating across heavy lines more than previous weeks. A significant number of pens were passed in. Domestic processors were steady with most trade lambs slipping around $30/head. Heavy trade lambs from 22kgkg to 24kg sold from $184 to $205/head to average 816c/kg cwt. Both domestic and export processors did operate across the heavy lambs however the competition was steady. Lambs slipped $27 selling from $191 to $220/head. A few pens of extra heavy export types sold to limited competition from $205 to $229/head. Restocker's took advantage of the softer trends stepping into medium weight lambs suitable to turnout from $154 to $184/head. A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices up to $35 easier averaging 500c/kg cwt. Extra heavy Merino ewes sold up to $160/head.

Some lots passed in during Corowa market