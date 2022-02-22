  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Some lots passed in during Corowa market

Local News
Taking the bids.

Taking the bids.

MORE sheep and lambs went under the hammer at Corowa on Monday.

Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said there was a very small offering of extra heavy export type lambs on offer.

One major processor was absent from the usual buying group and not all processors operated fully.

The market slipped $20 to $40 across all categories with restocker's picking up the slack operating across heavy lines more than previous weeks.

A significant number of pens were passed in.

Domestic processors were steady with most trade lambs slipping around $30/head.

Heavy trade lambs from 22kgkg to 24kg sold from $184 to $205/head to average 816c/kg cwt.

Both domestic and export processors did operate across the heavy lambs however the competition was steady.

Lambs slipped $27 selling from $191 to $220/head.

A few pens of extra heavy export types sold to limited competition from $205 to $229/head.

Restocker's took advantage of the softer trends stepping into medium weight lambs suitable to turnout from $154 to $184/head.

A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices up to $35 easier averaging 500c/kg cwt.

Extra heavy Merino ewes sold up to $160/head.

  • See more market details and galleries at www.therural.com.au