Some lots passed in during Corowa market
MORE sheep and lambs went under the hammer at Corowa on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said there was a very small offering of extra heavy export type lambs on offer.
One major processor was absent from the usual buying group and not all processors operated fully.
The market slipped $20 to $40 across all categories with restocker's picking up the slack operating across heavy lines more than previous weeks.
A significant number of pens were passed in.
Domestic processors were steady with most trade lambs slipping around $30/head.
Heavy trade lambs from 22kgkg to 24kg sold from $184 to $205/head to average 816c/kg cwt.
Both domestic and export processors did operate across the heavy lambs however the competition was steady.
Lambs slipped $27 selling from $191 to $220/head.
A few pens of extra heavy export types sold to limited competition from $205 to $229/head.
Restocker's took advantage of the softer trends stepping into medium weight lambs suitable to turnout from $154 to $184/head.
A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices up to $35 easier averaging 500c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy Merino ewes sold up to $160/head.
- See more market details and galleries at www.therural.com.au