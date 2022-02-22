news, local-news,

Very determined interstate bidding saw a record average price paid on Tuesday for 92 Poll Hereford bulls offered by Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Ladysmith, at his 51st annual production sale. There was a complete clearance for an average price of $20,565 with a top of $70,000, while the 254 PTIC females offered recorded a one hundred percent clearance for $3840 average and top of $4650. The top priced bull, Injemira Kickstart P093, an 18 month old son of Churchill Kickstart 501C, homozygous Poll and weighing 824kg was purchased by return clients David and Michelle Elsom, Macarthur, Victoria. Mr Elsom said they were attracted to their new sire for his balanced conformation which was supported by an excellent set of breed data. "He has a very good structure and we liked his figures," he said. "He will really improve the genetic depth of our commercial herd as well as add to the depth of our Emigrace stud. Marc's customer service is second to none." The figures Mr Elsom was referring to included +$221 Southern Self Replacing, +$215 Northern Self Replacing, +$250 Southern Baldy Maternal and +$184 Northern Baldy Maternal while the December 2021 Hereford Breedplan EBV's indicated +23 Milk, +3.2 Scrotal, +8.1 eye muscle area and +1.6 intramuscular fat percentage. The young sire has been entered into the Herefords Australia 'Super Sires' program for 2022. Volume bull buyers included Woakwine Station, Magery, SA, who bought five for $19,600 average; Woomargama Station, Holbrook, who bought four at $26,000 each and Juandah Ag, Wandoan, Queensland, who selected 23 new sires for average of $20,261, while they also bought 161 PTIC females for average price of $3813.82. The top priced pen of heifers at $4650 for 20 PTIC to sons of Injemira Retford and weighing 592kg were bought by B and S Walkom, Crookwell. The sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus was settled by Elders, Wodonga, with Paul Dooley selling the bulls and Brett Shea selling the PTIC females. Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

