DURING a time when livestock markets continue to break all records the future for auctioneers looks bright. A group of 27 auctioneers met in Wagga this week to perfect their skills at an event hosted by Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA). ALPA chief executive officer Peter Baldwin said livestock agents aged 17 to 34 were given the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's leaders. There were opportunities to sell in the ring using a microphone, and also become more accustomed to the cattle yards outside on the catwalk, as well as rehearsing selling sheep. "We are fortunate to have a powerhouse (Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre) like this to use," he said. Mr Baldwin said ALPA conducts three schools in NSW annually plus many more throughout the country, and it was heartening to see so many participants this week. Participants traveled from Grafton, Kempsey, Manilla and throughout the Riverina. Mr Baldwin said the interest in working as a livestock agent has certainly increased. He also acknowledged the number of second and third generation participants. "It is driven by what we call the perfect storm, great seasonal conditions and prices," he said. Meanwhile, Wagga livestock agent and auctioneer Peter Cabot who is with the Nutrien Livestock team and also holds position of ALPA president was on hand to share his insights too. Participants heard from Mr Cabot, who reflected on what he learned during his career as a livestock agent and auctioneer.

