The state's peak agricultural body has criticised union calls to scrap the Ag Visa, saying it will only lead to further disruption in food supply chains. The Australian Workers Union waded into the political chaos this week claiming the Ag Visa had failed to attract workers to farms, ignoring the impact of COVID on international travel. NSW Farmers Vice President Xavier Martin said Australians needed to work together to rebuild the economy and workforce out of COVID. "Our food does not grow, pick and process itself - we have had two years of workforce shortages impacting food supply in this country," Mr Martin said. Mr Martin said NSW Farmers was actively advocating for more agricultural skills training for Australians, but a holistic approach was needed to ensure the sector could continue to grow and harvest our food. "The Ag Visa is just one part of a broader strategy to resolve the workforce crisis facing the sector," Mr Martin said.

Further visa woes mount for sector