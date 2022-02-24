news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 32,900 sheep and lambs were sold at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers decreased after last week's cheaper market. Well-finished extra heavy lambs made a major part of the offering and quality was very good with all grain assisted or off lucerne stands. Trade lambs were in good numbers with quality mixed. A bigger group of domestic and export buyers were at the rail and all were operating creating a little more intensity over trade and heavy categories. Results were slightly stronger for trade lambs, with all buyers making purchases. Prices generally lifted $2 to $4/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $176 to $215/head to average 852c/kg cwt. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Feedlot buyers paid to a top price of $222/head while restocker types sold from $138 to $178/head. Extra heavy young lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and attracted strong competition. Prices strengthened $12 to record a top price of $320/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg gained $8 to average 799c/kg cwt. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a slightly bigger group of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton sold to stronger demand averaging 496c to 535c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was strong. Trade sheep averaged 566c to 584c/kg. Ewes returning to the paddock sold from $121 to $155/head.

More competition evident at Wagga