news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 7900 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers lifted slightly and the quality was very good with the majority of the lambs heavy and extra heavy weights. There were only a few trade weights and quality was a little mixed in the lighter lambs. The market sold to a stronger trend lifted $8 to $10 on the heavy weights and firm to slightly dearer on the extra heavy lambs. Trade lambs sold from $164 to $196/head for lambs estimated to 24kg cwt. Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg sold from $192 to $218/head and 26 to 30kg lambs $210 to $244/head averaging 760 to 775c/kg cwt. Extra-heavy lambs sold from $238 to $279/head. Merino lambs were limited and the top reached $209 and Dorpers $215/head. Mutton numbers were steady and quality was mixed. Prices firm to dearer. Medium weight ewes $112 to $150/head and heavy crossbred ewes $172 to $181 and Dorpers reached $195/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/09b6e8e3-524b-40b4-9394-8bb82f82463e.jpg/r2_24_774_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb market, February 25 2022