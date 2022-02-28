news, local-news,

NUMBERS decreased significantly to 2450 at the Wagga cattle sale on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service market reporter, Leann Dax said for the first time in several weeks there was a bigger selection of quality trade heifers and steers 400 to 500kg. The balance of the younger cattle mostly suited feedlot buyers. Heavy export numbers declined with feedlots again dominating. The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance although not all operated. There was a few more trade cattle offered, with domestic and feedlot buyers clashing for a share. Yearling steers suitable for the trade sold from 455c to 592c/kg. The heifer portion made from 480c to 552c/kg. The feeder sale gained traction due to increased competition from an extra couple of orders. Prices for light weight steers lifted 10c, with prices ranging from 540c to 632c to average 596c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400kg to 500kg sold to intense bidding resulting in a dearer trend of 8c/kg. Well-bred lines sold from 500c to 605c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in shorter supply. Medium weight heifers sold 14c dearer averaging 564c/kg. Restocking weaner steers returning to the paddock were limited in numbers distorting price trends. The limited few made from 675c to 775c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold to strong feedlot demand, with processors competition sporadic. Feeder steers made from 400c to 555c/kg. A few steers and bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 400c to 534c/kg. In the cow market buyer competition ramped up because of increased northern demand. Heavy D4 and D3 types improved by 13c to 19c/kg. Prices ranged from 348c to 381c/kg. The middle run was few in number and made from 320c to 340c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/bc4b1fad-4f69-4841-bdca-d0a9574ba161.jpg/r0_199_4514_2749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga cattle market, February 28 2022