MARCH 3: Hicks Beef will host the Autumn Bull Sale featuring 70 bulls at "Annandayle South," Holbrook, www.hicksbeef.com.au MARCH 4 and 5: The Boorowa Show will be hosted at Ballyran Road, Boorowa. MARCH 5: Tumut Show will be held on the cr of Broughton and East Streets, Tumut. MARCH 9 and 10: The AgSMart Expo will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm in Tamworth. General admission is $6, children under 12, free admission and free parking. The event will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. MARCH 12: Adelong Show will be held on the cnr of Todds Road and Oberon Street, Adelong. MARCH 12: Cooma Show will beheld at Cromwell Street, Cooma. MARCH 19: Tumbarumba Show will be held on the corner of The Parade and Lauder Streets. Tumbarumba. MARCH 20: Holbrook Show will be held at the Holbrook Sporting Complex, Bowler Street, Holbrook. FRIDAY MARCH 25: A SheepMaster Open Day will be held from 2pm to 4pm at Beckom in southern NSW. Hosted by Mike O'Hare there will be SheepMaster display including Apollo 73. Participants will be invited to an informal question and answer session with NSW SheepMaster Stud Breeders, and breed founder Neil Garnett. To register phone 0429 782 189 or email oharemp@bigpond.com. SEPTEMBER 3: Narrandera Show will be held at Elizabeth Street, Narrandera. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade. Barellan Working Clydesdale Committee horse master Bruce Bandy and Lake Cargelligo Australian draught horse breeder Steve Johnson will drive a team of 20 heavy horses pulling a wool wagon around the Sydney Royal Easter Show arena twice daily from April 8-19. The Good Old Days Festival set a single day attendance record of 7000 visitors when it was last held in 2019.

