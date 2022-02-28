news, local-news, cattle, beef, junior-judging, canberra-royal, Hamish-maclure

At just 16 Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park, Tarcutta, has become accustomed to speaking on the microphone and has claimed his second judging win at Canberra Royal. Coming from the 17 to 18 years age group, Mr Maclure was up against the 12 to 14 years winner, Adelaid Wall, Braidwood Centeral School, Braidwood, 15 to 16 years winner, Jake Turner Yanco Agricultural High School, Yanco, and 19 to 25 years winner Miquella Grima, Eumungerie. Mr Maclure has had numerous associate judging opportunities including the 2021 National Limousin Show and Sale with John Rodd, Tamworth, and the 2019 Dubbo show under Graham Hopf, Murwillumbah. Beginning his passion for cattle in year four at the Wagga Wagga Christian College, Mr Maclure has shown steers each year and founded his own Limousin stud with his brother Edward in 2016. "This is another good thing under my belt so I can say I have won this and hopefully some good judging jobs will come from it," Mr Maclure said. Mr Maclure also won the Jason Sutherland award as the champion. This award provides him with a scholarship to attend the Tocal Beef Assessment course later this year. "I am really excited for Tocal, it should be a great experience," he said. In the future, Mr Maclure would like to continue breeding his Limousin cattle with his first sale animals available this year. He also hopes to be able to judge more shows at both a local and royal level.

