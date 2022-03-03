The inaugural Flemington Autumn Bull and Female sale will be held on-property on March 18 at 1pm and interfaced with Auctionsplus. The offering will include a commercially-focused line up of 34 Angus and Limousin bulls with plenty of growth and weight for age, carcase and muscle shape, combined with softness and doing ability. A feature of the sale is the inclusion of a specially selected group of stud Limousin and Angus females with 10, specially selected females from the heart of the Flemington Limousin herd on offer, as well as nine standout stud heifers from DSK Angus, guest vendors in the sale. The Limousin offering are all polled with most bulls being homozygous polled. The sale will feature some of the first Greenwood Fernando 704F progeny in Australia. Fernando's first steer progeny performed well in the 2021 Beef Extravaganza Hoof and Hook Competition winning Grand Champion carcase. The first, and only, bull in Australia sired by DLVL Bud Ice has also been listed for sale. This presents a terrific opportunity to access new out-cross genetics. The Angus offering will feature some of the first progeny of MOGCK Entice to be offered in Australia. Other sire lines include Texas Earnan L612, who was the $56,000 top priced bull from the 2017 Texas Bull Sale and maternal brother to the high selling Texas Top Gun R66. Spickler Powerpoint, GAR Inertia, Sydgen Enhance and Milwillah Napa also have progeny represented in the sale. All sale lots will have photos and video footage available on the Auctionsplus sale page.

EASY DOING: LOT 14 Flemington Quicksilver is a smooth-shouldered, sound footed, deep-bodied bull by Greenwood PLD Zeppelin and out of Flemington Fleur. Photo: Supplied The inaugural Flemington Autumn Bull and Female sale will be held on-property on March 18 at 1pm and interfaced with Auctionsplus.

The offering will include a commercially-focused line up of 34 Angus and Limousin bulls with plenty of growth and weight for age, carcase and muscle shape, combined with softness and doing ability. A feature of the sale is the inclusion of a specially selected group of stud Limousin and Angus females with 10, specially selected females from the heart of the Flemington Limousin herd on offer, as well as nine standout stud heifers from DSK Angus, guest vendors in the sale. STAND OUT: Lot 49 PEP Martina R77 is a smooth, deep-sided heifer with femininity to burn and an excellent temperament. Photo: Supplied The Limousin offering are all polled with most bulls being homozygous polled. The sale will feature some of the first Greenwood Fernando 704F progeny in Australia.

Fernando's first steer progeny performed well in the 2021 Beef Extravaganza Hoof and Hook Competition winning Grand Champion carcase.

The first, and only, bull in Australia sired by DLVL Bud Ice has also been listed for sale. This presents a terrific opportunity to access new out-cross genetics. The Angus offering will feature some of the first progeny of MOGCK Entice to be offered in Australia.

HUGE POTENTIAL: LOT 1 Flemington Ready Or Not is an impressive Limousin sire admired for his performance and exceptional dimensions. Photo: Supplied Other sire lines include Texas Earnan L612, who was the $56,000 top priced bull from the 2017 Texas Bull Sale and maternal brother to the high selling Texas Top Gun R66. Spickler Powerpoint, GAR Inertia, Sydgen Enhance and Milwillah Napa also have progeny represented in the sale. All sale lots will have photos and video footage available on the Auctionsplus sale page.