A PROPOSAL to spend $1.4 billion on a Regional Developments Precinct project, that includes 20 regional centres, was raised this week. National Farmers Federation president, Fiona Simson said Australians were recognising the endless potential of regional Australia. "Our regional centres should be great places to live with affordable housing, social services, amenity and cultural opportunities - on par with that in urban Australia. "COVID-19 has exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for critical inputs, such as ag-vet products and fertiliser," Mrs Simson said. Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia." The proposal puts the onus on National Cabinet to establish a framework, including local government, to develop a plan for 20 Regional Development Precincts. She said at least $1.4 billion in new funding was needed to ensure the plan was empowered to come to life and didn't become yet another glossy document gathering dust in a high-rise inner-city office. "The goal is for Australians and Australian business to be no more than 90 minutes from the services they need to thrive personally and financially, and that businesses have access to infrastructure that can get people and goods around the country and around the world," Mrs Simson said. "Research by the NFF confirms regional Australians are protective of the charm of their bush homes, but they are increasingly challenged by the skyrocketing cost and lack of availability of housing and access to critical services such as healthcare," she said. "Agriculture and regional towns and cities are mutually dependent. Agriculture underpins the economy and social fabric of these communities and vice versa, agriculture needs strong, well-equipped towns to provide housing, healthcare and social services for farmers and their workforce," Mrs Simson said.

Agriculture's $1.4 billion plan set to include 20 centres