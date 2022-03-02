news, local-news,

THE Russian-Ukraine conflict is set to further expose Australia's reliance on fertiliser inputs with prices and availability becoming challenging. Consecutive high-volume crops have also created a need for agricultural inputs. Diesel prices are heading towards $2 a litre and the rural sector is watching as preparations for planting the upcoming winter crop begin. Russia contributes significantly to global fertiliser exports, and recently imposed a ban on exports of ammonium nitrate from February 2 until April. Agronomist Frank McRae said the fertiliser price spike was not new, but the conflict heightened our awareness of prices and availability. "Even as far back as October and November we were worried about the price of fertiliser and availability. " Australia relies on China and Europe to secure fertiliser. "Nearly every producer you talk to is looking for alternatives," he said. Crop rotations, such as including legumes, are being explored and generally any option to reduce input liability is considered. However, Mr McRae cautioned that after two big winter crops the inputs were needed. "We can't rely on rain the rain (alone) ... water is wonderful but you have to include inputs," he said. In announcing the new $1.4 billion Regional Development Precincts this week National Farmers Federation president, Fiona Simson said COVID-19 had exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for fertiliser. "Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia," she said. NSW Farmers Wagga and district branch chairman Alan Brown said many producers in this region had bought inputs early. "Some people had already secured fertiliser for the following year (last year)," he said. Mr Brown said rising costs, and availability would certainly add to the concerns regarding 2022-winter crop planting. He also said the current diesel price, and predictions it would go higher, was also on the minds of primary producers.

