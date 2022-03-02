news, local-news,

Global beef markets remain tight on strong ongoing consumer demand and constrained supply, however headwinds are building according to a new report. report. In its Q1 Global Beef Quarterly, Rabobank says while global beef prices remain high - with cattle prices across most key beef-producing regions at their highest levels in five years - cost pressures are building in the supply chain. And this will test the willingness of consumers to continue to pay 'top dollar' for beef. "Over the past two years, retail beef prices have been phenomenal," the report says, largely driven by strong consumer demand and some supply shocks. Senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird, said consumer appetite for beef increased due to factors including lock down restrictions, additional disposable incomes from COVID stimulus packages and (in the case of China and African swine fever in pork) limitations on the availability of alternative proteins.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/c76fa0eb-9d01-4561-aa87-5a05630e2fe2.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Consumer demand for beef