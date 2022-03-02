This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



There are over 20 million registered cars in Australia, it's little wonder that on any given day crashes happen on our roads. The majority of accidents tend to be minor but statistics show that deaths do occur on our roads, and one death is one death too many.

We hear all too often about drink or drug driving and speeding causing accidents, but a lot more accidents happen due to small mistakes like being distracted or fatigued. Should we avoid driving?



No, we shouldn't avoid driving altogether, but we do need to be mindful each time we get behind the wheel to drive. Let's uncover the 7 most common causes of car accidents and your ability to claim workers compensation if you suffer injury whilst on the roads due to someone else's negligence.

1. Speeding

Accidents due to speeding are usually high impact and can cause serious damage to vehicles and can cause major injuries and even death to those involved in the crash. No matter the reasons you may have for speeding, nothing is worth potentially not arriving at all.

Speeding is never safe, no matter how experienced you are as a driver. The outcomes of speeding are the same for everyone!

How do we avoid speeding?

Cruise control - the beauty of technology is it takes the guess work out of controlling your speed. It's a good idea to use your cruise control especially when you are driving long distances or on long straight roads, where you have an increased chance of becoming distracted or fatigued.

Time management - allowing for unforeseen circumstances may be the key to avoid speeding. Many modern GPSs can calculate the time for travel and show you roads to avoid if they are clogged with heavy traffic or existing accidents.

Pay attention - A lot of modern vehicles offer power and comfort, the sensation of speed is often lost. It's important to regularly check your speedometer and constantly pay attention to all speed signs.

2. Drink or drug affected driving

This should be an easy concept to understand, but many people do not realise they are over the legal alcohol limit before getting behind the wheel, as for driving drug affected - you should never do this no matter how much you have taken.



You not only risk putting yourself in danger, but also other road users. If you choose to drink or partake in drug taking remember: If you feel different, you drive different. You can't drive safely if you're drink or drug affected.

3. Distraction and inattention

We have all been guilty of being distracted when driving, turning to calm a distressed child, patting your dog that is sitting in the front seat, putting a song on or changing stereo settings, eating your lunch on the run or calling a friend or your boss while you are driving are all activities that interfere with a driver's ability to drive safely. The types of distractions that can cause accidents include:

Looking at your mobile - text messages, calls, emails, social media notifications can all wait whilst you are driving. It only takes a split second to take your focus off the road and you are veering into the next lane or not seeing someone brake suddenly in front of you.



If you are using your phone as a GPS device, ensure that you set it up before you start driving and don't touch it again until you reach your destination. The best way to avoid touching or looking at your phone is to keep it away from the front area of the car - out of sight out of mind.

Removing your hands from the wheel - it is not safe or advisable to eat whilst driving, apply makeup, groom yourself or any other activity that involves you taking your hands off the wheel.



Driving one-handed, half-handed, using the palm of one hand, using a single finger, or even no-handed using the knees is not safe. Your ability to effectively react to an emergency situation is diminished by these practices.

Looking at objects outside the vehicle - diverting your eyes and attention away from the road ahead are dangerous activities. The accident you pass, with emergency flashing lights doesn't require you to slow down to get a better look.



The strange object you see on the side of the road or looking too long at a landmark, can all cause you to veer off your path or make you miss an emergency situation in front of you.

Every distraction leads to delays in driver reactions, increases the likelihood of missing potential hazards and compromises safety. Ultimately, any sort of distraction can potentially lead to accidents occurring.

4. Fatigued driving

When a person is fatigued, they are not able to function to their best capacity, including driving safely. When drivers are suffering fatigue, it could be due to improper sleep, extended work hours, strenuous work or other activities. Driving fatigued can be likened to drink driving, so too can the consequences. Unlike drink driving, there are no laws against driving fatigued but you should always be aware of how you are feeling before you get behind the wheel.

5. Reckless driving

There's a particular notion that reckless drivers are young and irresponsible drivers, but this is so far from the truth the majority of the time. Considering reckless driving can range from running red lights, not stopping at stop signs, exceeding the speed limit and hooning - all drivers can be reckless at times.



These reckless actions though can be the cause of accidents and can be potentially deadly to others that get caught up in these behaviours.

6. Tailgating

It's never wise to drive too close to the car in front of you, commonly known as tailgating. There's never a good reason for it. If you're getting frustrated being stuck behind a slow driver, take several long, deep breaths to calm yourself down and if safe to do so overtake them or just follow along at a safe distance - either way you will still arrive at your destination.



Safe distancing from other vehicles will assist you to react to any sudden changes and help avoid unnecessary accidents.

7. Environmental conditions

The last common cause of car accidents are all things slightly out of our control. Weather conditions can change in an instant, as drivers we need to be aware of how weather conditions can affect the road surface. You don't need to stop driving due to weather conditions, you do need to be alert and drive with caution.

The condition of the road can also impact the way in which we drive and increase the potential for accidents. Potholes, rough surfaces and debris on the road can all influence a driver's ability to react to road conditions - particularly if you are not paying close attention in the first place.