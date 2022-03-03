news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 46,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers lifted moderately with well finished Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight making up a large percentage of the offering with most grain assisted or off lucerne stands. Trade lambs were in short supply and quality across light and medium weight classes was very mixed. An almost full field of domestic and export buyers were at the rail with all operating. Results for trade lambs was mixed due to plainer quality under 23kg. Prices for lambs 22 to 24kg improved $4/head to average 856c/kg cwt. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Feedlots continually out bid domestic processors for shorn lambs weighing 22 to 26kg. Prices generally ranged from $184 to $225/head. Store lambs sold from $131 to $168/head. Big extra heavy young lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied. Buying competition begun to fluctuate as the market progressed because of the swell in numbers. Prices softened $14 to average 762c/kg cwt. Lambs 26kg to 30kg were unchanged to $4 cheaper selling from $220 to $249/head. It was a mixed quality yarding of mutton with all types offered. Heavy ewe mutton sold to stronger demand averaging 535c to 586c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was strong for the leaner types. Trade sheep averaged 596c/kg. Ewes returning to the paddock sold from $97 to $137/head.

Wagga sheep and lamb market, March 3 2022