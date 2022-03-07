news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 10,200 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at Griffith. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the quality was plainer this week with a bigger percentage of Merino and light weight lambs. All the regular buyers were in attendance with restockers very active. No domestic processors were present due to the lack of trade weight quality lambs on offer. Medium and light weight lambs were firm to 5c cheaper with Dorper lambs weighing from 19 to 24kg selling from $170 to $195/head. Extra-heavy export lambs were well supplied and the quality was good with the heaviest lambs selling for $310/head. The export market was $5 to $10 dearer. A small supply of mutton was offered selling in a fully firm market with heavy weight crossbred and Merino ewes selling up to $200. Medium weight sheep sold from 580c to 600c/kg cwt.

Export lambs $5 to $10 dearer at Griffith