Heifers trend 16c dearer at Wagga market

VENDORS sold 2650 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia marketing reporter Leann Dax said numbers increased moderately. Heavy export numbers were similar with feedlots again dominating. The regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance although not all operated fully. Trade cattle were in short supply and competition faded at times. Trade heifers made 430c to 562c/kg. A single pen of trade steers 400 to 500kg sold at 500c/kg. The pick of the vealers sold from 540c to 568c/kg. The feeder market struggle to find traction with some feedlot buyers not present or not as active. Prices for lighter weight steers slipped 18c ranging from 520c to 630c to average 578c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg lacked the strength of last week's market with prices rallying midway through the sale. Well-bred lines sold from 509c to 609c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers. Medium weight heifers sold 16c dearer although reduced numbers of well-bred stock helped contribute to the dearer trend. There were fair numbers of quality well-bred feeder heifers under 400kg and buying competition fluctuated throughout the sale resulting in a slight easing of 3c to average 561c/kg. Restocking weaner steers returning to the paddock made from 710c to 804c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks were in reasonable numbers and quality was quite good however there were bigger numbers of four and six tooth steers offered with feeder steers making from 400c to 548c/kg. A few steers suitable for the processors sold from 430c to 468c/kg. Bullock prices lifted due to quality and increased demand from feedlots with C4 bullocks making from 416c to 466c/kg. The cow market saw prices strengthen with major exporters all wanting a market share. Heavy D4 and D3 types gained 7c to 15c/kg. Prices ranged from 350c to 390c/kg. Middle run were few in numbers selling at 320c to 352c/kg. Cows PTIC made from 398c to 456c/kg.

Heifers trend 16c dearer at Wagga market