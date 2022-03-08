news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 9800 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sheep and lamb market. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the market slipped $15 on heavy weights selling from $182 to $205/head. Trade lambs overall averaged between 775c and 814c/kg cwt. Both domestic and export processors operated across the heavy lamb category however the competition was steady. Lambs slipped $11 selling from $199 to $215/head. Export lambs 26 to 30kg slipping $4 selling from $206 to $248/head and lambs over 30kg sold up to $254/head. Restockers lifted up to $13. A good offering of lambs suitable to turn out on offer selling from $92 to $129/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/60836c32-a7f1-45d7-a7a6-78b3cefaa166.jpg/r0_282_1536_1150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lamb prices slip up to $15