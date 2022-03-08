  1. Home
Lamb prices slip up to $15

TAKING THE BIDS: A file image from the Corowa sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 9800 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sheep and lamb market.

Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the market slipped $15 on heavy weights selling from $182 to $205/head.

Trade lambs overall averaged between 775c and 814c/kg cwt. Both domestic and export processors operated across the heavy lamb category however the competition was steady.

Lambs slipped $11 selling from $199 to $215/head. Export lambs 26 to 30kg slipping $4 selling from $206 to $248/head and lambs over 30kg sold up to $254/head.

Restockers lifted up to $13. A good offering of lambs suitable to turn out on offer selling from $92 to $129/head.